After Being Iced in, Bedford Woman is Grateful for Her Neighbors' Kindness and Unique Methods of Clearing Ice

One Bedford neighborhood, like many others, is one where kids can play and neighbors look out for each other.

So, it was no surprise to Pam Lynch, who recently had knee surgery, to see her neighbor, who uses a motorized scooter, clear ice off her walkway.

Pam Lynch

"It means so much to me,” Lynch said. “He's a friend. He's kind. He would do this for anybody."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

But what did surprise her is what Jeff Coben did right before that. He used his motorized scooter to help Lynch’s home health therapist get to her front door over the ice.

"Had her holding onto his cart and he helped her to the door,” Lynch said. “He had a shovel and he started raking the ice away."

Coben used his ice chipper and his scooter to chip away ice to clear the path back out.

That’s when he got some unexpected help from a few of the young neighborhood hockey players.

"I'm breaking up the ice and they are back there doing chip shots with the hockey stick knocking them around into the yard and we got it all cleaned up," helpful neighbor Jeff Coben said.

Pam Lynch

The young neighbors’ kindness truly scored a goal with their neighbors.

"I'm from an era that you know community service and doing things for the neighborhood,” Coben said. “So, to see the other little kids come out and do things I like that."

"I thought, they're learning what it is to care and help from someone who cares and helps everybody else."

Truly the sight Lynch needed on an icy day.

"I have to tell you I shed a few tears because it made me feel warm and thankful," Lynch said. Thankful for helpful neighbors.