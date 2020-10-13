90s Return Wednesday, Cold Front Thursday

Based on climatology, the time for highs in the 90s are running short. Based on data from the last 20 years, the average number of 90 degree days left in the year is about 1.2. While some years had more than that, many had none. We are going to have at least one more day Wednesday.

Dallas-Fort Worth will likely have highs in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon along with a gusty south wind.

The good news is that the heat will only be around for one day. A cold front will move through North Texas on Thursday, dropping temperatures and kicking up a cool north wind.

The front should arrive Thursday morning. Temperatures ahead of the front will likely reach the upper 70s to around 80 before they fall back into the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures will remain quite pleasant into the weekend. An additional cold front is expected Sunday afternoon with a fresh shot of cool air.