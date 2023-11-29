2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends with the most number of storms in an El Nino year

The Atlantic Hurricane runs from June 1 through Nov 30th. This year, the 2023, season ranks 4th for the most named storms in a year. The Atlantic Ocean was unusually warm with record high temperatures which counterbalanced a strong El Nino in place. This was the most named storms within an El Nino year.

The Atlantic basin saw 20 named storms. Seven were hurricanes and three of those strengthened into major hurricanes.

Looking at the plot of all the storms this season, most never made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Idalia was the only U.S. landfalling hurricane. It made landfall as a category-3 hurricane on Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, Florida.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall as a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds on Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in South Texas near South Padre Island. Winds were around 50 mph.