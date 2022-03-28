2 Additional Tornadoes Confirmed From March 21 Outbreak

One week after a strong line of storms moved across North Texas, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth have confirmed two additional tornadoes in North Texas.
An EF0 with winds of 85 MPH has been confirmed in Benbrook.
That is where the strong winds lifted the roof off a boat dock at Benbrook Lake.
The second additional tornado was confirmed as an EF0 with winds of 85 MPH in Euless.
That brings the total number of confirmed tornadoes in North Texas that day to 12.
There were four additional tornadoes confirmed in central Texas as well, bringing the total between the two areas to 16.