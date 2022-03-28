2 Additional Tornadoes Confirmed From March 21 Outbreak

One week after a strong line of storms moved across North Texas, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth have confirmed two additional tornadoes in North Texas.

An EF0 with winds of 85 MPH has been confirmed in Benbrook.

That is where the strong winds lifted the roof off a boat dock at Benbrook Lake.

New video shows the power of Monday's storm. You can see as the wind lifts up a dock at the Benbrook Lake Marina and sends it crashing into the water. The storm damaged the dock and also some boats.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The second additional tornado was confirmed as an EF0 with winds of 85 MPH in Euless.

That brings the total number of confirmed tornadoes in North Texas that day to 12.

There were four additional tornadoes confirmed in central Texas as well, bringing the total between the two areas to 16.