Classes Expected to Resume This Week for Jacksboro ISD as Tornado Recovery Continues

Classes will resume Tuesday for the Jacksboro ISD students whose schools were damaged by an EF-3 tornado last week, administrators say.

Two of the district’s three schools – Jacksboro Elementary and Jacksboro High School – were badly damaged after school March 21, with classes canceled the rest of the week.

In a statement, Jacksboro ISD Superintendent Brad Burnett said the district's high school main campus will be ready to open this week for students and staff, though the elementary school will remain closed with classes moved to various facilities around the city. It's not yet clear when repairs will be completed there.

"I am pleased to announce that Monday, March 28, will be a staff workday for all JISD employees, and classes will resume for all JISD campuses on Tuesday, March 29," Burnett said. "Jacksboro Elementary will release an updated schedule with the temporary location of each grade level no later than Monday, March 28 at noon."

Burnett said tornado recovery efforts are progressing according to plan and debris removal, demolition of unstable structures and temporary roof replacement are underway.

"Structural engineers have evaluated all the facilities impacted by the storm," Burnett said. "Engineers will certify the structural integrity of all damaged buildings before students or staff are allowed to enter the facilities."

Elementary school classes will resume Tuesday and will be moved temporarily to other facilities in the city, including the First Baptist Church, Jacksboro Parish, Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge, and Jacksboro Middle School.

The school's principal, Michael Qualls, was finalizing specific plans on which grades will go to each facility, Burnett said.

Recovery efforts have continued across the city, with hundreds of power crews tasked with replacing more than 80 utility poles and thousands of feet of downed lines.

