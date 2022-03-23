Officials with the Jacksboro Community Food Pantry are asking for monetary donations after 80 homes and a local hospital were damaged during severe storms earlier this week.

An EF-3 tornado tore through the North Texas town on Monday. The National Weather Service said it brought winds around 140 to 150 mph, tearing off roofs and flipping cars.

According to officials, the food distribution center is currently overwhelmed with food, and more is pouring in with nowhere to store it.

The Texas Baptist Men will arrive at the Jacksboro Community Food Pantry on Thursday with more food donations, officials said.

The American Red Cross has also sent volunteers to the area to help storm victims.

Officials said Jack County has only one grocery store and limited housing available, so monetary donations will be essential following the severe weather.

In response to the storm damage, officials with Jack County have set up a disaster relief fund.

Information on the Jack County Disaster Relief Fund can be found below:

Jacksboro National Bank

Routing #111905641

Jack County Disaster Relief Fund

Account #091367

Jacksboro, Texas 76458

940-567-5551