jacksboro

How to Help Jack County Residents Impacted by Severe Storms, Tornadoes

NBC 5 News

Officials with the Jacksboro Community Food Pantry are asking for monetary donations after 80 homes and a local hospital were damaged during severe storms earlier this week.

An EF-3 tornado tore through the North Texas town on Monday. The National Weather Service said it brought winds around 140 to 150 mph, tearing off roofs and flipping cars.

According to officials, the food distribution center is currently overwhelmed with food, and more is pouring in with nowhere to store it.

The Texas Baptist Men will arrive at the Jacksboro Community Food Pantry on Thursday with more food donations, officials said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The American Red Cross has also sent volunteers to the area to help storm victims.

Officials said Jack County has only one grocery store and limited housing available, so monetary donations will be essential following the severe weather.

In response to the storm damage, officials with Jack County have set up a disaster relief fund.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

American Red Cross 23 hours ago

North Texas Disaster Relief – American Red Cross North Texas

Burleson 27 mins ago

Burleson Celebrates ‘World's Greatest Substitute Teacher'

Information on the Jack County Disaster Relief Fund can be found below:

Jacksboro National Bank
Routing #111905641
Jack County Disaster Relief Fund
Account #091367
Jacksboro, Texas 76458
940-567-5551

This article tagged under:

jacksborosevere stormstornadoestornado damageJack COunty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us