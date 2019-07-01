What to Know: 4th of July Weather Forecast for North Texas

It’s hard to believe that we are already into July! That means Independence Day — and all associated celebrations — is not that far away.

Unfortunately, it appears that we will at least have a chance for Mother Nature’s fireworks to impede some of the man-made fireworks displays Thursday evening.

Thursday will not be a washout. There will not be rain from the start of the day to the end. In fact, the most likely time for storms will be after noon and continuing until 10 or 11 p.m. The majority of storms will begin to diminish as the sun goes down.

As for other factors to keep in mind, temperatures will likely top out in the lower 90s. That’s a little below our average high for this time of year. There will also be a modest breeze to deal with through the day Thursday. A south wind blowing between 10 and 20 mph can be expected for most of the day.

Please check back as we fine tune the forecast leading up to the Fourth of July. Now would be a great time to download the NBC DFW App (if you don’t have it already) to have the ability to view our S-Band Radar anytime you want!

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.