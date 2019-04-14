Severe Weather Threat Returns to North Texas on Wednesday

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

After dealing with a rough round of storms on Saturday, we won't have much down time before the threat for severe weather returns to North Texas. The next storm system will move into the central part of the United States on Wednesday. By then, plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture will be streaming north -- including across all of North Texas.

Wednesday morning, the dryline will form and quickly become better defined. Now, for those of you new to the area or just needing a refresher, allow me to explain what the dryline is. The dryline is a boundary between much more humid air to the east and much drier air to the west of it. In essence, the dryline is the line that separates moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and very dry air from far West Texas and New Mexico. The dryline is a feature we see develop this time of year in Texas and across the Southern Plains.

It will move to the east during the heat of the day and then move back to the west at night. But when a dryline has formed and a storm system is in the area, the dryline can serve as a focal point for thunderstorms to develop.

On Wednesday, the dryline will take shape west of us, but will move east into North Texas in the afternoon. That may be all we need to see thunderstorms begin to develop. If they get started, they will have the potential to become severe quickly. All modes of severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will all be possible. At this time, it appears the greatest chance for seeing severe weather will be from the I-35 corridor to the east. But there is still time for things to change.

We are still a few days away from this next weather event. Please check back for updates and please stay weather aware as we go into Wednesday. Think about your severe weather plan.

