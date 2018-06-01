May Was Second Hottest on Record in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

May Was Second Hottest on Record in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    May Was Second Hottest on Record in North Texas
    NBC 5 News

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    May 2018 finishes as the second warmest on record. The average temperature for the month was 79.0 degrees. The hottest May ever on record was in 1996, with an average temperature of 79.7 degrees.

    The hottest day this past May was on the 26 with a high of 97. Seventeen days were 90 degrees or higher. The coolest day was May 4 with a high of 73.

    As we start June, this month looks hot too! The long range forecast for the month calls for above normal temperatures for the entire state of Texas.

    Photo credit: NOAA Climate Prediction Center

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices