May Was Second Hottest on Record in North Texas

May 2018 finishes as the second warmest on record. The average temperature for the month was 79.0 degrees. The hottest May ever on record was in 1996, with an average temperature of 79.7 degrees.

The hottest day this past May was on the 26 with a high of 97. Seventeen days were 90 degrees or higher. The coolest day was May 4 with a high of 73.

As we start June, this month looks hot too! The long range forecast for the month calls for above normal temperatures for the entire state of Texas.

Photo credit: NOAA Climate Prediction Center

