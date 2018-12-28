2018 Is the Second Wettest Year on Record - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2018 Is the Second Wettest Year on Record

By Samantha Davies

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Time Lapse: Dallas Rain

    Time lapse shows rain moving over the Dallas skyline on July 10, 2018.

    It has been a wet year! 2018 is the second wettest year on record.

    So far Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 55.51” of rain. In a normal year DFW picks up 35.85” of precipitation. Currently we have a surplus of 19.66.” This time last year we had picked up 36.62,” slightly above average.

    It is unlikely that DFW will have the wettest year on record. We do have rain changes in the forecast this weekend, but we are only expecting about an inch to an inch and a half of rain to fall.

    In order to pass the record and reach the number one spot we would need to get over 7.10” of rain. Here is a look at the top seven years on record.

    Time Lapse: Showers Move in to DallasTime Lapse: Showers Move in to Dallas

    A time lapse shows weather moving over the Dallas skyline on December 26, 2018.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

