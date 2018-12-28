It has been a wet year! 2018 is the second wettest year on record.

So far Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 55.51” of rain. In a normal year DFW picks up 35.85” of precipitation. Currently we have a surplus of 19.66.” This time last year we had picked up 36.62,” slightly above average.

It is unlikely that DFW will have the wettest year on record. We do have rain changes in the forecast this weekend, but we are only expecting about an inch to an inch and a half of rain to fall.

In order to pass the record and reach the number one spot we would need to get over 7.10” of rain. Here is a look at the top seven years on record.

