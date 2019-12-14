Sensational Sunday, Sharply Colder Monday

I hope you have the opportunity to enjoy some wonderfully warm weather on Sunday! After some patchy morning fog, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 70s -- but it's late fall here in North Texas. That means things can quickly take a downturn... and that's exactly what will happen late Sunday and through Monday.

A strong cold front will move through North Texas Sunday evening to bring the mild weather to an end.

Behind the front, a strong northwest wind will kick up to 15-20 mph, and the temperature will drop into the 40s. That means wind chill values will be down in the 30s to start the new work and school week. Make sure you and your kids are dressed warm.

In addition to plenty of clouds, some showers and areas of drizzle will be possible. Although the coverage will be pretty sparse, there could be some minor impacts from wet roads.

The clouds will likely stay thick through the day Monday, but should start to break apart as the sun goes down Monday evening. That will set the stage for a cold Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Tuesday morning. With the northwest wind staying up in the 10-15 mph range, that will pull wind chill values down into the lower to middle 20s Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will gradually get warmer with 60s returning by the end of the week.