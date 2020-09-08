Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Why Is the Sky Blue?

Sept. 9, 2020

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Materials needed:

  • A clear tub filled with water
  • A little bit of milk
  • Flashlight (or cellphone)

You will need to do this experiment in a room where you can turn the lights off.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth ISD 10 mins ago

Fort Worth ISD Reporting Connectivity Issues on First Day of Virtual Learning

Dump a few drops of milk into your tub of water. Shine a flashlight directly overhead. What color do you see?

Do the same thing with the flashlight towards the side. Do you see the water change color?

This is a fun experiment to demonstrate why the sky is blue and why it seems to change color during sunrise or sunset. 

Why is the sky blue? Gases and particles in Earth's atmosphere scatter sunlight in all directions. Blue light is scattered more than other colors because it travels as shorter, smaller waves. This is why we see a blue sky most of the time.

As the sun sets and gets lower in the sky, its light passes through more of the atmosphere to reach you. Even more of the blue and violet light is scattered, allowing the reds and yellows to pass straight through to your eyes without all that competition from the blues.

This article tagged under:

Science with Samantha
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us