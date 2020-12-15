Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Making Frost

This week on Science With Samantha, we’re going to make it frost and all you need are things you already have at home

By Samantha Davies

NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies is going to show us how to make frost at home!

Below you'll find the materials and directions you'll need to conduct the experiment right in your very own kitchen.

Materials:

  • Glass jar with lid
  • Ice
  • Salt
  • Optional: Food coloring

Directions:

  • Fill the jar about 3/4 full of ice (crushed ice will work best)
  • Add about a half-inch layer of salt
  • Pour a little bit of water over the salt
  • In about three minutes frost will form. To speed up the process you can shake the jar of ice salt and water.

How does this work? A jar of ice water creates condensation. Salt lowers the melting point of ice, when this happens the temperature of the glass jar falls below freezing. When the glass freezes the condensation turns to frost. 

What is frost?

Frost is a thin layer of ice that forms on a solid surface.

Air contains water particles known as water vapor. Cold air can’t hold as much moisture as warm air so when air cools the water vapor clings to surfaces and creates condensation. When the surface the condensation is attached to freezes, the condensation turn to frost. 

