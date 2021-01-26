Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Dew Point and Humidity Explained

Samatha explains the difference between dew point and relative humidity and why your skin is so dry

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Some call the winter months in North Texas "Dry Skin Season." This week, NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies explains the difference between dew point and relative humidity in a visual demonstration.

Dew point is the measure of moisture in the air and it is a much better indicator of how humid it feels outside.

When combatting dry skin, you may have also noticed the ingredient Hyaluronic Acid on several lotions in the store. Samantha turned to skincare expert Louise Proulx, owner of Renew Beauty in Dallas and Frisco, about what this is and why it is helpful this time of year.

