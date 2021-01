NBC 5 meteorologist Samantha Davies is going to show us how to snow, enough snow to even build a snowman.

Here's what you'll need.

Materials:

2 1/2 cup of Baking Soda (or corn starch)

1/2 cup conditioner

Tray or tub to mix and play in

Directions: Combine the 2 ingredients and play!

You can store your snow in a zip lock bag for 3-5 days in the freezer.