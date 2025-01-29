North Texas braces for potential flash flooding as Gov. Abbott activates emergency crews

North Texas is on high alert as the threat of flash flooding looms over the region in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is expected to move in later today, prompting Governor Greg Abbott to activate state emergency crews in preparation for potential rescues and disaster response.

Forecasters warn that several inches of rainfall could cause significant flooding across North Texas, with spillways and low-lying areas expected to see rapid water level rises.

"We've got a lot of new people that have moved into Texas, that they don't realize that these floods can affect them," said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy additional state resources, including swiftwater rescue boat squads and urban search and rescue teams. Among them is a Fort Worth Fire Rescue squad, which deployed this morning to stage in Abilene and could be moved depending on the evolving situation.

"Texas is prepared to deploy emergency response resources to help local communities respond to potential heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the state,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans are urged to regularly monitor roadways before traveling and check TexasFlood.org for flood information. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown. I thank all the emergency response personnel for their work as they help their fellow Texans during these storms.”

Meteorologists said the last time we saw a forecast like this was back around Christmas Eve when widespread flooding led to multiple water rescues across the DFW area.

The approaching storms also serve as a painful reminder of the Christmas Eve tragedy in Sherman, where a family hydroplaned into a creek while on their way to McKinney. The father died while trying to save his 8-year-old daughter, who was swept away. She has yet not been found.

Emergency responders in DFW are urging residents to take flood risks seriously and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.

"We've got to remember that six inches of water doesn't sound like too much, but that could actually knock a person down off their feet if they're trying to walk across any kind of pathway. And it could carry them down the creek or the river wherever they're at. Six inches of water is also enough to stall your vehicle," said Trojacek. "Twelve inches can actually float your car and wash you down the river."

Both Dallas Fire-Rescue and Fort Worth emergency teams are preparing for potential high-water incidents. Dallas has two full-time swiftwater rescue stations, along with multiple fire stations equipped with boats. At all times, at least 16 Dallas firefighters trained in swift water rescues are on duty.

Dallas and Fort Worth city officials have flooded roadway warning systems in place, providing real-time rainfall data and road closures. Click here for the Fort Worth flood warning website and click here for the Dallas website.