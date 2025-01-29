Forecast

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain and storms arrive tonight into Thursday morning

By Adrienne Vonn

A potent storm system moving into North Texas is bringing unsettled weather to the region.

Scattered showers will continue to be on and off through the afternoon hours. The chance of heavier rain and thunderstorms climbs tonight into Thursday morning.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Severe weather outlook

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

While the severe threat is low, a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has much of North Texas included in a level one risk for severe storms.

The biggest concern will be heavy rain. Widespread 1-3" rain amounts will be likely, with isolated higher amounts possible. This could result in some flooding and high water on area roads. The storms will move out quickly though, leaving dry weather and a return of sunshine by midday Thursday.

Weekend forecast

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and 70s. Check out the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

Forecastweather
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us