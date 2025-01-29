LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain and storms arrive tonight into Thursday morning

A potent storm system moving into North Texas is bringing unsettled weather to the region.

Scattered showers will continue to be on and off through the afternoon hours. The chance of heavier rain and thunderstorms climbs tonight into Thursday morning.

Severe weather outlook

While the severe threat is low, a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has much of North Texas included in a level one risk for severe storms.

The biggest concern will be heavy rain. Widespread 1-3" rain amounts will be likely, with isolated higher amounts possible. This could result in some flooding and high water on area roads. The storms will move out quickly though, leaving dry weather and a return of sunshine by midday Thursday.

Weekend forecast

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and 70s. Check out the full forecast here.