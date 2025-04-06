Local business waits to see how tariffs on EU imports will impact business

In the days following the announcement of President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, consumers and businesses are grappling with how they’ll be impacted.

“As a business like us, every single product is imported,” said Amelie Monvoisin, owner of Marcel Market.

Monvoisin opened her doors about six years ago in Dallas’s Bishop Arts district, transporting customers a world away with shelves stocked with French goods.

“We carry some groceries, skincare, perfume, clothing,” said Monvoisin.

All of it is likely subject to newly announced tariffs, though Monvoisin said she’s still waiting to find out what that will look like.

“We don't know yet if it's going to be on every product, every shipment. Is it going to be the same for everything? We don't know. There is still a lot of questions about that,” said Monvoisin.

Friday, the Dow tumbled for a second straight day after President Trump announced his plan, which includes a 20% tax on items imported from the European Union.

Monvoisin said she’s hopeful there’s still room for political negotiation.

But so far, the President has stood firm.

"It's going to be, it's going to be a booming country, a very booming country, it's going to be amazing, actually,” Trump told reporters late this week.

“Hearing that, it did strike a bit of worry in that we would not get to enjoy these items as well as others,” said Marcel Market customer Jacob Keithley.

Marcel Market will work with the small brands it stocks to do its best to avoid passing on costs to customers. At least one supplier has already warned Monvoisin that her next invoice will be higher.

“It's always a little worrying when you have these kinds of big changes because, of course, when you have a small business, every big change like that can impact your business. So that can impact your life too. So that's always scary,” said Monvoisin.

Still, she remains optimistic having not only survived the pandemic but also expanded in its wake.

“I think it's what happens to you when you are a business owner. You always have to adjust and find new ideas, and that's what usually, in the future, makes you stronger,” Monvoisin said.