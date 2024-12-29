Day 6: Search continues for 8-year-old girl swept away in Sherman creek

Search and rescue teams resumed the search Sunday for an 8-year-old girl missing after her family's car hydroplaned off U.S. 75 and into Post Oak Creek on Christmas Eve morning.

The search for Clara Robinson entered its sixth day at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the search will continue until she's found. "We are going to continue efforts, tomorrow, day after day until we reach a conclusion," Sherman Police Lt. Samuel Boyle said Saturday.

Multiple local, regional and state first responders are involved in search efforts in the water, on the ground and in the air.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

On Sunday, North Texas Division of Texas Search and Rescue, a non-governmental search and rescue organization joined in the search according to the Sherman Police Department.

A local diver returned to help search areas of the creek where the water is too deep for other search teams, according to the Sherman police. Search personnel are also using kayaks, K9 teams and drones.

Please continue to pray that searchers can find Clara. But more importantly, pray for the Robinson family as they endure this unimaginable tragedy Sherman Police Department

On Saturday, the search operations focused on large piles of driftwood after recent storms and possible eddies in the targeted search area along Post Oak Creek and Choctaw Creek.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, as the Robinson family traveled from Oklahoma to celebrate Christmas in McKinney, their vehicle careened off U.S. 75 and police received a call about a car being swept away by floodwaters in a drainage ditch of Post Oak Creek.

The Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue were able to rescue four of the six passengers in the vehicle, one of them was a 5-year-old girl who was found underwater and unresponsive. Sherman first responders saved her and she was released from the hospital the next day.

Sherman police said the family patriarch, Will Robinson, died during the crash.

The Durant Independent School District in Oklahoma said publicly that Will Robinson was a coach in the district. Counselors will be on hand as students return to class after the holiday break.

Vigils were held Friday evening and Saturday afternoon as the Grayson County community prayed for the family and first responders searching for Clara Robinson.

Community members in Sherman are hoping for a miracle as rescue teams continue to search for an 8-year-old girl. She's been missing ever since her family's car careened into a creek the day before Christmas. It happened in Grayson County off US highway 75. Candace Sweat has more from a vigil for the family.

Sherman police have warned about donation campaigns launched claiming to benefit the Robinson family. The Sherman Police Department confirmed an account at First United Bank has been created for donation purposes and is the only verified fundraiser.

If anyone has any information that can help in the search effort they are asked to call the Sherman Police Department’s non-emergency number (903) 892-7290.