TxDOT prepares for increased traffic on ‘Eclipse Day'

Around a million people are expected to travel to and through Texas for a view of the eclipse in totality

By Larry Collins

With less than a week until the solar eclipse, around a million people are expected to travel to and through Texas for a view of the eclipse in totality.

TxDOT urges those who live in the areas of totality to gas up during the weekend and be prepared for heavy traffic on Monday.

480 miles of Texas are in the “path of totality,” which means there will be an influx of eclipse tourism and packed highways.

TxDOT says their number one goal is to keep roads open and traffic moving and that takes increased planning and manpower.

Crews have equipment and traffic signs to help direct traffic and will have 24-hour emergency operations on Eclipse Day.

Drivers may notice a change to highway signs. They will say, “No stopping on the highway to view eclipse” and “No parking on the shoulder. Keep moving.”

“It's really important to not try to view this eclipse while driving you know you can't drive distracted you can't be looking in the sky and then also be looking on the on the road,” TxDOT representative, Adam Hammons said. “Don't have eclipse glasses on while driving it may sound obvious but those eclipse glasses are there to block the sun so they're going to limit your vision as well.”

TxDOT crews will also stop some road construction and maintenance work on major corridors in the path of the eclipse.

