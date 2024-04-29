Tarrant Appraisal District extends property tax protest deadline

The Tarrant Appraisal District is extending the deadline to protest property tax valuations.

The TAD said Friday that due to delays in the availability of the protest dashboard, they have extended the deadline to file a protest until May 24.

Generally, property owners have 30 days from the day they receive their valuation to file a protest.

"We understand the importance of providing time for property owners to review their assessments and file protests accordingly," said TAD Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbit in a statement. "The online protest tool has been effective, with several hundred individuals successfully negotiating their property values already."

Bobbit said the TAD was also extending the business personal property rendition deadline until May 15 because the online rendition tool had been unavailable.

"We recognize the impact this may have had and want to ensure a fair and accessible process for all," Bobbit said.

Bobbit warned there may continue to be "intermittent issues" with the TAD website as they continue to publish updates and add new features and recommended people access the site during off-peak times, before 10 a.m. and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and after 6 p.m.

The TAD has been working to improve the website and move it to a new host but the process was delayed after the appraisal district was hit by a cyber-attack last month.

"I want to emphasize that while we are recovering from the recent attack, this situation is not a repeat of last year, and our current website version has not been compromised," Bobbit said. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during this time."

TAD has also created a call center where property owners can ask more questions and find out if they were mailed a letter. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.