Photographers in North Texas prepare to capture April's total solar eclipse

In the final countdown to the total solar eclipse, North Texans are planning for the day and preparing to capture this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Saturday, photographer David Downs shared his expertise with the Heard Nature Photography Club on how to best capture the moment the sun, the Earth, and the moon align next month.

“If you live in this area, it’s like that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we’re trying to take advantage of it,” said Downs.

Like glasses are essential for those hoping to watch, Downs explained photographer’s tools.

“You should get a solar filter if you have a camera,” he said.

Downs added Mylar, which will likely be the most accessible and affordable option, while glass filters are another.

“We don’t have to travel anywhere to go see it. It’s right here in literally our own backyards,” said club member Steven Earls.

Earls among those here polishing skills first practiced last fall during the annular eclipse.

“I figured out, I can do it,” he said.

With thousands expected to flock to North Texas communities on April 8th, Downs reminded those planning to take part to arrive early and to prepare for crowds.

He also encouraged them to take a break from the viewfinder to soak in a moment most will never experience again.

“They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. I think a photograph doesn’t do this justice,” he said.