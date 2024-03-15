People living in Garland are excited about the April solar eclipse.

“It’s not every day you get to experience that phenomenon,” Garland resident Jean Pricer said.

Police know many others are too.

“We're anticipating a large influx of people on that day,” Garland Police Lieutenant Pedro Barineau said.

That's why Garland police, fire and Office of Emergency Preparedness are coordinating emergency plans.

“We're talking about the possibility of just numerous people, jamming of the highways, the roadways, many pedestrians to planning group gatherings so they can actually view the eclipse from an actual safe place,” Barineau said.

One of the main concerns is making sure people don't stop on area highways and roads to try and watch.

“You can cause accidents,” Barineau said. “As well as there are still emergencies going on throughout the metroplex. By stopping on a highway or a roadway. You could impede the accessibility of emergency vehicles to respond to someone who's in need of assistance.”

There will be officers working regular daily calls. There will also be officers from specialized units providing extra patrols on the streets.

Police also warn people living in Garland to think about their own plans on eclipse day.

“I’m hoping they do cancel school for that, but if they don’t, I do hope they do some kind of activity for it,” student Sophie Pricer said.

“Anticipate this is going to create some sort of traffic congestion,” Barineau said. “So, plan early, you know go if you have a meeting that is planned for that timeframe, then plan ahead, get there extra early.”

Ultimately, they want everyone to watch safely.

“We can't stress it enough,” Barineau said. “Do not stop on the highway. That creates so many safety hazards, not only for yourself but for everyone around you.”

