Woman Arrested After Crashing Into Liquor Store, Pedestrian, Parked Vehicles: Irving Police

A woman was arrested Friday night after she drove into a liquor store and hit a pedestrian while trying to hit someone else with her vehicle, Irving police say.

Officers were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to the Liquor Depot in the 3500 block of North Belt Line Road on a hit-and-run call.

Police said Annie Williams, 58, had been in a domestic disturbance with a male and tried to hit him with her car, and in doing so drove into the store.

She backed up to try to hit him again, but instead hit a pedestrian and four parked vehicles, police said.

Williams fled the scene and was later located by a patrol sergeant who attempted a traffic stop. She led police on a short pursuit to North Story and Rochelle roads, where she was taken into custody, police said.

The pedestrian who was hit had a broken ankle and took herself to a local hospital. The male left the scene and has not been located, police said.

Police said the liquor store had about $25,000 in damages.

Williams was booked into the Irving jail, and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, DWI and criminal mischief, according to jail records.

Her bail has not been set.