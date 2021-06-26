Woman Arrested After Crashing Into Liquor Store, Pedestrian, Parked Vehicles: Irving Police

A woman was arrested Friday night after she drove into a liquor store and hit a pedestrian while trying to hit someone else with her vehicle, Irving police say.
Officers were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to the Liquor Depot in the 3500 block of North Belt Line Road on a hit-and-run call.
Police said Annie Williams, 58, had been in a domestic disturbance with a male and tried to hit him with her car, and in doing so drove into the store.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
She backed up to try to hit him again, but instead hit a pedestrian and four parked vehicles, police said.
Williams fled the scene and was later located by a patrol sergeant who attempted a traffic stop. She led police on a short pursuit to North Story and Rochelle roads, where she was taken into custody, police said.
The pedestrian who was hit had a broken ankle and took herself to a local hospital. The male left the scene and has not been located, police said.
Police said the liquor store had about $25,000 in damages.
Williams was booked into the Irving jail, and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, DWI and criminal mischief, according to jail records.
Her bail has not been set.