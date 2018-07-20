A woman unexpectedly delivered her baby at Chick-Fil-A - her baby was granted free Chick-fil-A for life and future employeement, according to KSAT 12 News. (Published 19 minutes ago)

A woman unexpectedly delivered her baby at a San Antonio Chick-fil-A, so her baby was granted free Chick-fil-A for life and future employment, according to KSAT 12 News.

The woman, Falon Griffin, and her husband, Robert, were on their way to the hospital because Falon was experiencing intense contractions.

But they met family friends, to drop off their older daughters, at a Chick-fil-A first.

The store was closed, but Falon begged the staff to use the bathroom while they were waiting.

Once she made it to the bathroom, baby Gracelyn was ready to enter the world.

The manager heard her screaming and came to offer help.

Manager Brenda Enriquez then grabbed Robert and he filled the role of doctor.

He decided they would not be going to the hospital.

"I looked at her and said 'We're going to do it right here, right now.' I had no hesitation," Robert said in an interview with KSAT.

Despite his wife and the baby being "high-risk during the entire pregnancy," according to KSAT, they were able to successfully deliver the baby at 10:30 p.m.

Falon and Gracelyn are now safely at the hospital.