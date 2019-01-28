UTA Researchers Discover Snake Species Inside Another Snake

Researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington are celebrating after finding a new species of snake, but it's how they made their exciting discovery that's really turning heads. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Dr. Jonathan Campbell and his team traveled to a remote part of Mexico, accessible only by horseback, to catalogue and look at different kinds of reptiles that lived in the area.

A family they befriended had recently killed a coral snake that wandered onto their property. Eager to preserve to it, he went to collect it.

"At that point, I noticed it had something in it's belly," said Campbell, a Professor of Biology at UTA. "So I dissected another snake out. And much to my surprise, it was something I was totally unfamiliar with. I thought I knew most of the snakes in that area. But with a little bit of research, we were certain it was a new species."

The scientific community has agreed with them, publishing their discovery in a recent scientific journal.

They gave the small, eight-inch long snake the scientific name cenaspis aenigma, which translates to "mystery dinner snake." Campbell said they're still working on a common name.

"It's always very exciting to think that you're holding in your hand something that no one else has ever seen," said Campbell. "I was sent a Wikipedia account of it. The description has been out for less than a month and it already has its own account -- so it's not doing too badly I guess."

Campbell and his team have visited that same part of Mexico multiple times since making the discovery. But to this day, they have yet to find a live one.

He said part of the difficulty in finding it -- he believes the snake spends most of its life underground.

"Maybe it's not surprising that we haven't found another one," said Campbell. "But I think they're still there. And I'm looking forward to having someone write a paper down the line telling me what the live ones look like and where they were found."

