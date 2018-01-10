New IKEA Print Ad Urges Customers to Pee On It

IKEA's new ad promises a big discount - if you urinate on it.



The new campaign reads: "Peeing on this ad may change your life."

Women are encouraged to pee on the paper and if you're pregnant.



Instead of waiting for a plus or minus symbol, a new price appears under the orignal one.



A much cheaper price, at that...50-percent cheaper.



It's part of their IKEA family discount membership.



This isn't the first time IKEA has been noticed for its ads.



Last summer, they unveiled posters that serve as both a recipe and a cooking wrapping for meals.

A new IKEA store recently opened in Grand Prairie. The first IKEA store opened in North Texas back in 2005.