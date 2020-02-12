Dallas

US 75 Reopens in Dallas After Deadly Rollover Crash

A deadly crash closed part of U.S 75 in Dallas early Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell across the region.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of Central Expressway between Royal Lane and Meadow Road, leading to major traffic delays. The freeway reopened at about 7:15 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle flipped over on its side shortly before 5 a.m.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed one person died in the crash. No other details were given.

No other injuries have been reported as of this writing.

