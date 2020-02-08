Cold Front to Bring Storm Chances Sunday Night

Saturday was a great start to the weekend, with sunshine and a high at DFW Airport of 65 degrees. But clouds began to arrive by late afternoon and they will thicken Saturday night.

Some sprinkles will be possible early Sunday morning, and while a few spotty showers may develop during the day, the best rain chances will hold off until evening. That's when a strong cold front will blow through North Texas, generating showers and a few thunderstorms.

As of Saturday night, the severe weather threat appears to be limited, although a few strong storms may develop in East Texas.

Temperatures will be more than 20 degrees colder on Monday, with occasional showers.

More widespread rain is expected Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with continued cold temperatures. The sun should finally return on Thursday.

