Upcoming Street Closures for National Finals Rodeo

Several street closures will be in effect in the coming days across Fort Worth as the city hosts the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The 10-day event was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington this year due to coronavirus restrictions. As many as 14,000 fans are expected to attend the rodeo each night in addition to events planned around the city.

All streets will be open by 6 a.m. Dec. 14.

Dec. 3-6

All-day: Closure of Main Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets.

All-day: Closure of Ninth Street between Houston and Commerce Streets.

Dec. 7-9

All-day: Closure of Main Street, between Eighth and Ninth Streets.

3:30 p.m. each day: Closure of Ninth Street between Houston and Commerce Streets.

Dec. 10-13

All-day: Closure of Main Street, between Eighth and Ninth Streets.|

All-day: Closure of Ninth Street between Houston and Commerce Streets.

