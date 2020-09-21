National Finals Rodeo Headed to Arlington, Tickets on Sale Soon

Tickets will soon go on sale for the Wrangler National Final Rodeo being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington this December.

The event coming to Arlington marks the first time in several decades that the season-ending event is being held in Texas. The 10-day event, which begins Dec. 3, showcases the very best cowboys, barrel racers, and livestock in the world. Tickets go on sale Sept. 25.

“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Price said. “The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is an incredible win for our region and another example of how Fort Worth can host major events safely during this unprecedented time. This summer, Fort Worth has hosted major, national events in golf, racing and bull riding. Sporting events like the Wrangler NFR are a vital part of our visitor economy that creates jobs and supports our recovery.”

Organizers said "seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be metal detector screenings and a no bag policy at entries on performance nights. Globe Life Field is encouraging all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event."

A few fan-centric events, such as the NFR 2020 experience, PRCA convention and Cowboy Christmas will be held in Fort Worth. Details can be found here.

"We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar," said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). "We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it."

Local organizers said the first three years of the NFR were held at the Dallas State Fairgrounds but that since 1985 the event has been held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV. Due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada, that venue is not available to host the event this year. The event is expected to return to Las Vegas in 2021.