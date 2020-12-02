Arlington and Fort Worth Prepared to Welcome Fans for National Finals Rodeo

Officials in Arlington and Fort Worth will welcome rodeo fans this week with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo taking place at Globe Life Field.

The 10-day event was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sean Decker, Executive Vice President of Sports Entertainment for the Texas Rangers, said they expect upwards of 14,000 fans every night. Based on other large-scale events the stadium has already hosted, Decker said it’s possible they will not have as many people actually attend as initially projected from ticket sales.

"What we found with the World Series and some of the other events we’ve hosted, [is that] you may have bought four tickets but you may only use two or three. So, the max would be 14,000," he explained. "Realistically, what we get on a given night is typically less than that."

Crowd sizes are something they will continue monitoring, Decker told NBC 5 Wednesday. Guests are required to wear masks during the events unless they are eating or drinking, and they are asked to social distance throughout the facility.

“We’ll have added signage, added hand washing stations, added hand sanitizer. Our seats are in pods of four to keep everyone separated throughout,” he said. “It may be our first rodeo, no pun intended, but it’s not our first time to host major events in the building. We’ll use almost everything you saw in the World Series. You’ll see it here for the rodeo, and we feel like we have a great blueprint.”

We have continuously monitored the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is fully committed to producing a safe event in Fort Worth, Texas. Click the link below to review the COVID-19 Attendee Protocol that is put in place.https://t.co/t0iwRInDGW pic.twitter.com/7PllrQMOWl — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (@LasVegasNFR) December 2, 2020

The planning process has been sped up this year due to the change of venues announced in September. George Taylor, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, said they typically start planning the National Finals Rodeo event in January.

“It really was just about having meetings every single day and compressing it down to 90 days,” Taylor said. “The cowboys are ready. We’re ready. I think the community is ready. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity.”

Venues and locations in Fort Worth are also scheduled to host official events, including Cowboy Christmas at the Convention Center and the junior rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Jason Sands, director of the newly formed Fort Worth Sports Commission, described the National Finals Rodeo as a ‘huge opportunity’ for Fort Worth, Arlington, and North Texas as a whole, to help those in the hospitality industry get back to work.

“We’re expecting over 26,000 rooms booked in the market. The hotel occupancy rate is actually higher this year than it was this time last year, so that’s a good indication,” he said.

Sands said they expect about 10,000 people everyday at Cowboy Christmas.

“We’ve got ambassadors that are going to be in the Stockyards, downtown, and some of the hotels that are going to have masks, sanitizers,” he told NBC 5. “[There are] 14 sites right currently in Fort Worth that do testing. We’re adding three more both at the Stockyards, at the Convention Center, and at Will Rogers so people have a place to get a test quickly if they feel like they’ve been exposed or they have symptoms. For the Cowboy Christmas at the Fort Worth Convention Center, they’re going to be screening folks as they come in. So, there are going to be temperature checks.”

COVID-19 testing is something Taylor said has already become routine for their athletes, including Tyson Durfey.

“Not just once,” Durfey said. “This is my third time getting tested in, like, a 10 day period. Thank the good Lord that all of the tests have been negative, but corona protocols are through the roof.”

Durfey, representing Team Polaris this year, is a Brock, Texas resident. The champion tie-down roper has been around the sport of rodeo his entire life.

“My dad was a trainer of the horses for most of the top guys back in the day when I was coming up and these big-name guys would wheel into our little farm, and I would get to meet them and stuff like that,” he recalled. “It was always my dream to grow up to be good enough to be one of those guys. One of the guys that are out meeting people, performing in front of tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of people.”

Despite a smaller crowd this year, Durfey said the event will still hold the same energy as it has in the past.

“I think we’re going to ‘Tex-ify’ it and we’re going to make it Texas,” he said. “It’s just going to be a little more socially distant, so that people don’t feel on top of each other but man, when you go into this venue for the first time, it’s overwhelming. I’m literally getting chills right now thinking about it because we’ve gotten grand entry practice. Every time I ride under that tunnel and open it up, it’s like oh my gosh – this is the stage I’ve dreamt about my whole life.”

The event begins Dec. 3 and ends Dec. 12. For more on attendee protocols, click here.