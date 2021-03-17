Northbound Interstate 35E Intermittent Weekend Closures at Illinois Avenue

The northbound Interstate 35E will be intermittently closed at Illinois Avenue overnight for beam setting operations.

All lanes of northbound I-35E at Illinois Avenue will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The intermittent closures will last approximately 15 minutes during this closure timeframe.

Drivers should expect significant delays and plan their commutes in advance during the scheduled closures, TxDOT said.

The construction activities and lane closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The construction activities are part of the Southern Gateway Project, a $666 million design-build construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The project aims to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E and I-20 and the I-35E/U.S. 67 split.

Construction will also include building two reversible, non-tolled express lanes.

The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve safety, provide congestion relief, address roadway deficiencies and improve system linkage, TxDOT said.