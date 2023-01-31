Crashes, Traffic Issues on Icy Roads Across North Texas Amid Winter Storm

As a winter weather event continues in North Texas, and drivers are urged to use caution as road conditions become more dangerous.

In Parker County, I-20 has been a major problem spot as sleet and ice cover the road. Vehicles are sitting on the road with their hazard lights on as road conditions deteriorate.

A major accident has unfolded in the Grapevine area due to the icy glaze on the roads. All of the right lanes on 114 at Main are closed in response to the crash.

The left lanes of Carrier Parkway in Southern Dallas County are also blocked after a crash.

Denton County saw some of the most sleet and ice on Monday evening, and the icy roads on I-35E caused slow-moving traffic as cars attempt to navigate the hazardous conditions.

In Tarrant County, I-30 Eastbound near Walton Walker and SH-121 at Minnis Drive are both shut down due to icy roads.