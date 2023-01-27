Winter Storm Warning Issued for North Texas Through Wednesday

Live updates from NBC 5 will appear in the player above, when we are not live you will see live radar.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth, from Monday morning until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice in the affected area. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

Difficult travel conditions will also be expected across North Texas due to icy conditions. Road conditions will deteriorate starting with bridges and overpasses and then eventually with ground surfaces, so please plan ahead of time!

A change in the jet stream will allow for unsettled weather this week. This will set the stage for icy conditions to develop on Monday into Wednesday.

Freezing drizzle will be a concern on Monday. While most of the precipitation will be light, slick conditions may develop, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses by Monday afternoon and evening.

Freezing rain will dominate on Tuesday making travel difficult across parts of our area. Ice accumulations may exceed 1/4" for locations north and west of DFW.

This line of wintry precipitation is all dependent on two factors: temperatures and precipitation. The cold air will be shallow and near the surface. With warmer air aloft, freezing rain will be the primary precipitation type across the region.

While it will be messy on the roads, this rainfall will be welcomed considering a rain deficit across North Texas. Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of the area.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it moves into North Texas. Check the latest forecast here.