Construction Closures to Know at Dallas Love Field

Construction closures are in effect beginning this week at the entrance of Dallas Love Field.

Beginning Monday, the right turn lanes from Herb Kelleher Way to Mockingbird Lane and Mockingbird Lane to Herb Kelleher Way will be closed. Drivers will instead use the outside through lanes to turn.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The lane closures will be in effect for about one week, the city said in a news release.

From Monday, Sept. 20, the two outbound through lanes on Herb Kelleher Way will be closed. The outbound dual left-turn lanes will be open, and the outside left lane will serve as a left-through lane.

Vehicles heading west on Mockingbird Lane will have access to the right turn only lane. The inbound outside through lane of Herb Kelleher Way will be closed to through traffic, as will one of the left turn lanes into the airport from Mockingbird Lane. These closures are scheduled to continue for approximately one week.

Travelers departing from Love Field should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight departure time and anticipate traffic delays around the construction closures.

Drivers can avoid the construction closures by using Aubrey Avenue and Tom Braniff Lane.

The work is being done to improve pedestrian safety along Herb Kelleher Way and Mockingbird Lane. Improvements include new crosswalks and electrical fittings for new pedestrian pushbuttons and streetlights.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by Oct. 1, with the broader project completion expected by summer 2022.