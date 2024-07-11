Workers putting finishing touches on All-Star Village

If you've never walked on the old Rangers baseball field, or been inside the team's old home clubhouse, now is your chance. This week, they'll be part of All-Star Week activities at the Capitol One All-Star Village.

"We've been working on this for about two years now," MLB Senior Manager of Global Events Robert Field said.

For more than two weeks, crews have been building and assembling exhibits for the All-Star Village experiences, located at the E-Sports Stadium, the North Lawn and Choctaw Stadium.

"You don't have to necessarily be a baseball fan to enjoy the event," Field said. "There's something for everyone to enjoy here."

The All-Star Village is divided into three "neighborhoods."

"So we call this 'Play Ball Park' because we're in a stadium," Field said standing on the Rangers' old field in what is now called Choctaw Stadium. "Outside is pretty much All-Star Village because it's outdoors, and then we have MLB Live in the E-Sports Stadium where you have the gaming."

That's where fans can play virtual baseball and homerun derby games, as well as go to Q&A sessions and autograph sessions.

"Well, we're trying to capture both baseball fans, softball fans, and fans that have never experienced baseball at all," Field said.

But if you spent any time in the old stadium, before it was called Choctaw Stadium, sitting on the edge of your seat, you can take a trip down memory lane inside the old Rangers home clubhouse, which is filled with memorabilia.

"You know there are a lot of memories that took place in this ballpark," Rangers Executive Vice President John Blake said. "And we've got some really cool jerseys. We got Kenny Rogers's jersey when he pitched his perfect game here in 1994. We've got Adrian Beltré's jersey when he hit the cycle in 2012."

That jersey still has dirt stains on it.

"We've got the jersey Rougned Odor was wearing when he has that famous punch," Blake said. "I hope they'll evoke some memories over these four days, which is a celebration of baseball."

The All-Star Village opens Saturday, July 13, and runs through Tuesday, July 16, which is the All-Star Game day. Fans should download the MLB Baseball App and go to the Rangers home page for tickets and access to experiences at the All-Star Village.