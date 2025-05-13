Texas Rangers

Langford homer ends no-hit bid and gives Rangers 2-1 win over Colorado after Rockies fired manager

By Stephen Hawkins

Texas Rangers’ Wyatt Langford runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
AP Photo/LM Otero

Wyatt Langford hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Texas to end a no-hit bid by the Colorado Rockies in their first game after manager Bud Black was fired, and the Rangers went on to a 2-1 win Monday night.

Rockies rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2-4) walked the first batter he faced in his seventh big league start, then retired 15 in a row before getting into trouble in the sixth. He issued another leadoff walk, though there with two outs when Langford went deep.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Rockies fell to 7-34 with their ninth loss in 10 games.

Texas starter Tyler Mahle (4-1) struck out five and walked one in his 6 1/3 innings.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Jacob Webb finished the ninth and worked out of a bases-loaded jam for his first save. Closer Luke Jackson was struck on his right hand by a 111-mph comeback liner on his first pitch and an infield single for Ryan McMahon.

Colorado had taken a 1-0 lead in its first game with interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who had been the third base coach. Hunter Goodman had a leadoff single in the second and scored on a two-out single by Nick Martini.

Langford's homer was the only hit allowed by Dollander in his six innings. The ninth overall pick from the 2023 amateur draft struck out seven while throwing 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers May 9

Texas limited to one run as Tigers beat Rangers 2-1

Texas Rangers May 8

Rafael Devers homers and drives in two runs as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 5-0

Key moment
Langford's seventh homer of the season was a 412-foot drive into the Rangers bullpen in right-center field.

Key stat
Mahle's 1.47 ERA is the second-best in the majors, but this was his first win in his five starts. The Rangers were shut out twice at home during that span.

Up next
Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (0-4, 6.41 ERA) pitches Tuesday night. Rangers right-hander Jake Leiter (2-2, 5.09) is winless in his last three starts since winning his first two.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us