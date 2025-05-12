‘Rigged': NBA fans react to Mavericks winning draft lottery, Cooper Flagg

From trading away a franchise cornerstone in Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have been rewarded.

In a stunning moment, the Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Monday despite having just a 1.8% chance at doing so...the fourth-worst odds. Dallas now has first dibs at Duke star Cooper Flagg, the best prospect in the class.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all had the best odds for having the worst records in the campaign, but none of them got within the top three. Charlotte at No. 4 was the closest.

Jumping was the Philadelphia 76ers to No. 3, but Flagg will not form a triumvirate with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The San Antonio Spurs also rose once again to No. 2, but Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Co. will also not have Flagg.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gets an instant shot at redemption by pairing Flagg with Anthony Davis and potentially Kyrie Irving.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media following the reveal:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2025

I mean come on man 🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 12, 2025

Nico not picking Flagg would be the funniest thing in NBA history — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 12, 2025

“Trade Luka to our biggest market and we’ll get you Flagg” pic.twitter.com/nJpM7jPTBO — NBA University (@NBA_University) May 12, 2025

I have so many conspiracy theories about the NBA right now. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2025

the lakers trade for anthony davis and the pelicans lands zion williamson



the lakers trade for luka doncic and the mavericks land cooper flagg — Vinay K. (@vkillem) May 12, 2025

Future Laker Cooper Flagg https://t.co/k7vuaersML — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Here are five things to know about Cooper Flagg.