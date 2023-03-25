NHL

Watch Bruins, Lightning Engage in Near Line Brawl Nine Seconds Into Game

This brawl in Saturday's game didn't take long to materialize

By Nick Goss

Watch Bruins, Lightning engage in near line brawl nine seconds into game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- It didn't take long for tempers to flare in Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Bruins and Lightning at TD Garden.

Nine seconds, to be exact.

Right after the opening faceoff, these teams engaged in a near line brawl with multiple fights breaking out. 

One of the fights was Garnet Hathaway versus Pat Maroon, and the other was Jakub Lauko versus Ross Colton. 

Check out the action in the video below:

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

March Madness 1 hour ago

Could 2023 Final Four Feature Lowest-Seeded Field in March Madness History?

college basketball 2 hours ago

Florida Atlantic Holds Off Kansas State to Reach 1st Final Four

The Bruins and Lightning have played some pretty intense regular season games over the last 10 years, and they've also met in the playoffs twice in the last five seasons. 

They could meet again later this year, too, if they both win their first-round series. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHLTampa Bay LightningBoston Bruins
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us