UIL Rules Star Basketball Player Anthony Black Ineligible to Play for Duncanville

One of the top high school basketball players in America lives right here in North Texas and has been ruled ineligible for his senior season, losing an appeal to the University Interscholastic League Wednesday.

Anthony Black is ranked the third-best basketball player in the state of Texas. Duncanville's basketball team has won the last two 6A state titles.

After Black moved and switched schools from Coppell to Duncanville the UIL executive committee ruled the move was due to athletic purposes and was also influenced by Duncanville High School basketball coach David Peavy.

Peavy has been dating Black's mother, Jennifer, for three years, it was disclosed at the hearing that they have been living together for more than two years.

Also complicating matters, Black's father, Terry Black, was against the move to Duncanville and spoke to the UIL committee at Wednesday's hearing.

"I mean it's well documented and no secret on why Anthony is over at Duncanville, I mean they can oppose and try and say whatever they want to say. It's well documented, it's well documented in many coaches' circles. I have many friends that's NCAA coaches and head coaches, it's well documented."

Anthony Black's mother also spoke at the hearing about domestic abuse by his father saying that was another reason the family moved to Duncanville.

But the committee still did not change its mind and unanimously voted the basketball star is ineligible for his senior season.

