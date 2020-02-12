UIL Committee to Discuss Possible Violations by Keller Students, Duncanville Coaches

A top committee for the state's UIL will meet Wednesday to discuss and determine the eligibility of student athletes, including two from a Keller school. The committee will also look at Duncanville High for employment of coaches.
The 9 a.m. meeting with the State Executive Committee is in Pfugerville and it will discuss alleged rule violations. The details of the two cases related to North Texas are unclear.
- Duncanville High School: Referral from District 8-6A Executive Committee Regarding Alleged Violations of Section 1202(a)(1), Employment of Coaches
- Beeville Jones High School: Appeal of District 31-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Alleged Violations of Section 1208(i)(5), Player Ejection
- Gilmer High School: Appeal of District 16-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
- El Paso Bel Air High School: Appeal of District 2-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
- Keller Fossil Ridge High School: Appeal of District 5-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. Student A and Student B.