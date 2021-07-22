USWNT

Julie Foudy, 2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Talks US Women's Soccer Chances at Bouncing Back

By Laura Harris

The U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team had gone more than five years without a loss. That changed on Wednesday night with a stunning loss to Sweden in the first match of group play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Only twice in Olympic history has a team lost their first match and gone on to win the gold medal -- Norway at the 2000 Athens Olympics and the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Former U.S. midfielder and two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC commentator Julie Foudy talked to NBC 5’s Laura Harris in Tokyo about what the team needs to do to get back in it.

