Dickies Arena to Play Host to US Gymnastics Championships

The national championships for junior and senior men’s and women’s gymnastics will be held at Dickies Arena Thursday through Sunday.
This event will help determine who will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials set for June 24-27 in St. Louis.
Texas will be heavily represented at this year’s championships on the men’s and women’s sides.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
According to the USA Gymnastics website, the following athletes are set to compete over the four-day competition:
Texas (Women)
Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Center, senior
Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Center, senior
Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, senior
Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Karis German, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior
Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, senior
Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics, junior
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Mavericks Gymnastics, senior
Texas (Men)
Caden Clinton, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa, senior
Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University, senior
Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Xander Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Cameron Lee, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Vishal Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Logan McKeown, Austin, Texas, Crenshaw Athletic Club, Level 10 junior elite
Ian Sandoval, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
David Shamah, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Aaron Stein, Houston, Texas, Houston Gymnastics Center of the JCC, Level 10 junior elite
Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas, Iron Cross Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University, senior
Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma, senior
Bryan Woffinden, League City, Texas, Thorntons Gymnastics Center, Level 10 junior elite
Dave Wolma, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Tickets for the four-day event are available.
NBCSN will have TV coverage through Saturday. Coverage on NBC will be Sunday 1-2 p.m. CT for men and 6-8 p.m. for women.