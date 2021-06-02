Dickies Arena to Play Host to US Gymnastics Championships

The national championships for junior and senior men’s and women’s gymnastics will be held at Dickies Arena Thursday through Sunday.

This event will help determine who will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials set for June 24-27 in St. Louis.

Texas will be heavily represented at this year’s championships on the men’s and women’s sides.

According to the USA Gymnastics website, the following athletes are set to compete over the four-day competition:

Texas (Women)

Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Center, senior

Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Center, senior

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, senior

Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Karis German, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, senior

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics, junior

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Mavericks Gymnastics, senior

Texas (Men)

Caden Clinton, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa, senior

Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University, senior

Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Xander Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Cameron Lee, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Vishal Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Logan McKeown, Austin, Texas, Crenshaw Athletic Club, Level 10 junior elite

Ian Sandoval, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

David Shamah, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Aaron Stein, Houston, Texas, Houston Gymnastics Center of the JCC, Level 10 junior elite

Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas, Iron Cross Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University, senior

Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma, senior

Bryan Woffinden, League City, Texas, Thorntons Gymnastics Center, Level 10 junior elite

Dave Wolma, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Tickets for the four-day event are available.

NBCSN will have TV coverage through Saturday. Coverage on NBC will be Sunday 1-2 p.m. CT for men and 6-8 p.m. for women.