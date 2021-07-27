Allisha Gray, shooting guard for the Dallas Wings, has excelled in the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball.

For her, the faster-paced game of play has been what makes the game so exciting to the players and the viewers.

“All the teams are physical and aggressive,” Gray said. “I think I have been well. Been playing free. Just having fun. 3x3 is a fun game and you just play basketball so overall I think I have been playing great.”

Gray and her teammates, Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) have been impressive throughout the Olympics. The team posting a 5-1 record going into Wednesday’s semifinal game against France.

“Our last couple games have been very competitive to play against before heading into the semifinals,” Gray said.

Gray’s defensive play has helped her team in the tournament.

“My goal is to not be out hustled. I want to out-hustle everybody. Me being aggressive and using my athleticism allows me to grab those rebounds and go hard because at the end of the day I want to win. I don’t want to leave the game thinking if I would have went for this rebound, if I would have did this or that. The biggest thing is to out-hustle everybody,” Gray said.

3x3 is played on half a basketball court with a few different rules from traditional basketball. One of those rules, no coaches are allowed on the floor.

“The biggest thing is for her [Kara Lawson] to give us the game plan and then we go out there and execute it. We just gotta play harder and want it more than the opponent during the game. We can’t look at her and she can’t talk to us. The biggest thing is us four coming together and executing our game plan.”

Just like any Olympian, there is one thing on her mind.

“Gold is the number one priority. That’s what we came out here to do is win a gold medal. Overall, I have enjoyed my whole experience. Even though it’s been different [because of COVID]. Just the atmosphere and being around everybody, just the support has been amazing,” Gray said.

The women’s 3x3 semifinal game at the Tokyo Olympics is set for Wednesday, July 28, 5:00pm Japan Standard Time.