Texas Motor Speedway Announces Season Changes For 2021 Racing Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway announced its 25th season schedule for 2021.

The remake of the traditional TMS schedule includes moving the fall NASCAR playoffs doubleheader one week earlier in October and Racing's Fastest Doubleheader NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend in early May.

"If everything is bigger in Texas, 2021 will be the biggest year ever for NASCAR in the Lone Star State with the addition of the NASCAR All-Star Race," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for June 14, marks the third time the event has been run at a facility other than Charlotte Motor Speedway, joining Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosted the event in 1986, and Bristol Motor Speedway, which hosted the event in 2020.

"Texas Motor Speedway is a fantastic facility in a market with many passionate NASCAR fans," said NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell.

"Marcus Smith, Eddie Gossage and their team always put on a first-class show for the fans in Texas, so we're looking forward to what this unique event has in store at another first-time track for the NASCAR All-Star Race," O'Donnell went on to say.

Texas Motor Speedway's 2021 major event's season takes the green flag May 1 with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Texas 300 and follows immediately with the May 2 Genesys 300.

Texas Motor Speedway's 25th Season of Speed Major Event Schedule:

May 1 - Texas Indy 300/NTT INDYCAR SERIES

May 2 - Genesys 300/NTT INDYCAR SERIES

June 11 - SpeedyCash.com 400/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

June 12 - Texas 300/NASCAR Xfinity Series

June 13 - NASCAR All-Star Race

Oct. 16 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 300/NASCAR Xfinity Series

Oct. 17 - Autotrader EchoPark 500/NASCAR Cup Series