Texas Lottery, Dallas Cowboys Kick Off 2020 Season With Scratch Ticket Game

The Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboys are renewing their partnership for the 12th consecutive year.

Together, the organizations are collaborating on the launch of the popular Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings.

The $5 game was made available at all Texas Lottery retailers where scratch ticket games are sold on Monday.

This year's Cowboys scratch ticket offers more than $30.2 million in total cash prizes, with five top prizes of $100,000 and more than 4,700 non-cash second-chance prizes.

The overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.82, including break-even prizes.

"We are excited to team up with the Dallas Cowboys to generate funding for public education through the launch of the new Cowboys scratch ticket game," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said. "This year's game will once again provide unique second-chance prizes and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for our players."

The first Cowboys scratch ticket launched in 2009, and the Cowboys-themed games have generated more than $371 million in sales, with $76.2 million of that total being transferred to the Foundation School Fund, which supports Texas education.

Since 2009, more than $258 million in prizes from the game has been awarded to winners and more than $18.5 million in commissions has been transferred to retailers around the state.

"By aligning itself with the Jones family and one of the greatest brands in the world in the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery has been able to integrate itself into the patchwork of what people love about Texas, while generating revenue that greatly impacts public education in our state," Texas Lottery Commission Chairman Robert G. Rivera said. "We want to wish the Cowboys good luck and great health for their upcoming season, and we look forward to another successful year as partners."

"We are proud to partner with the Texas Lottery to support Texas education through our new co-branded Cowboys scratch ticket," Dallas Cowboys Owner/President/General Manager Jerry Jones said. "This endeavor also enables us to reach Cowboys fans across the state by offering them a chance to join us in exclusive experiences. That's something that is truly special about this partnership."