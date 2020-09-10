Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 1o-12

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 10-12.
Thursday's Scores
Columbus 31, Altair Rice 6
Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7
FW Eastern Hills 36, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0
McLean 59, Darrouzett 14
Princeton 54, Van Alstyne 0
Santo 27, Cumby 12
WF Hirschi 34, FW Benbrook 28
Waskom 41, Carthage 6
Whiteface 61, Southland 14
Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
Article will be updated, check back and refresh this page for the latest scores.
