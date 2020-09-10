Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 1o-12

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 10-12.

Thursday's Scores

Columbus 31, Altair Rice 6

Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7

FW Eastern Hills 36, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0

McLean 59, Darrouzett 14

Princeton 54, Van Alstyne 0

Santo 27, Cumby 12

WF Hirschi 34, FW Benbrook 28

Waskom 41, Carthage 6

Whiteface 61, Southland 14

Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Article will be updated, check back and refresh this page for the latest scores.