Tarleton State Prepares for First-Ever Spring Football Season

Tarleton State University was supposed to kick off its inaugural season in Division I college football during the fall, but COVID-19 called an audible.

The school decided to move it's season to spring as a safety precaution during the pandemic.

Tarleton State takes on McNeese State on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Players and coaches are excited to finally play football.

"I'm ready to explode," said senior linebacker Ronnell Wilson. "It's a surreal feeling, talking about it right now makes my knees kind of weak."

Prior to the decision, the majority of the players on the Texans voted in favor of a spring season.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville and will be carried on ESPN+.