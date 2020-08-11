Tarleton State University

Tarleton State Football Season on Hold Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Texans football season delayed until spring 2021

By Paul Jones

It was supposed to be the inaugural season for Tarleton State University in Division I college football, until COVID-19 called an audible.

“It has been a little drab, to say the least,” said Tarleton School President Dr. James Hurley.

Hurley is among those disappointed that football has been moved to the spring because of safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“When the NCAA issued this 50% rule that occurred, that if 50% of the FCS independents cancel or postpone, they too would cancel or postpone,” said Hurley.

Prior to the decision, the majority of the players on the Texans voted in favor of a spring season.

“They want to play in front of full stadiums and roaring crowds and all the pomp that goes around a Saturday at Tarleton,” said Hurley.

The hope is that Memorial Stadium will be filled by fans again in early March. Until then, it's unlikely games in any sport will be played on the Tarleton campus in Stephenville.

According to Hurley, “It’s going to be really, really difficult for us to conduct any sports of any sorts this fall."

But at least there’s hope for better days ahead on the gridiron.

“97% of our students are Texans. They come from high schools and community colleges across Texas so football is a way of life and they agree spring football is better than no football,” said Hurley.

